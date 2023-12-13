Brokerages Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT at $45.30

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.30.

A number of research firms have commented on QURE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

uniQure Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 10.11. uniQure has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $341.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a negative net margin of 204.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 5,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $43,573.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

