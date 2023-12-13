Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.33

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.33 and last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 48351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.16.

Several analysts have commented on BAM shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.41.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $33.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.88.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

