Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Boosts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 1.8% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $137.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,135. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.86, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.51.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.68%.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.14.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

