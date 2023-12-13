Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Grows Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 322.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $26.53 on Wednesday, hitting $1,590.39. 81,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,956. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $815.85 and a 52 week high of $1,660.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,382.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,301.91. The company has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 82.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

