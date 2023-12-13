Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,586,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,445,498. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.