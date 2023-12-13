Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.4% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. TheStreet lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $500.60. 522,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,440. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $473.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

