Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.100-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 5.720-5.870 EPS.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $178.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.54.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BURL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BURL

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after acquiring an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,515,000 after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $115,609,000.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.