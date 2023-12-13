BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,732,800 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the November 15th total of 1,600,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BYD in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get BYD alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BYD

BYD Stock Down 1.7 %

BYD Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDF opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.47. BYD has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44.

(Get Free Report)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.