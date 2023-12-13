BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,732,800 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the November 15th total of 1,600,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BYD in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.
