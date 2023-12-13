Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Bought by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) by 113.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,545,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820,223 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $19,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 21.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $193,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $351,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CABA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.64.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

