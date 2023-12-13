Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Up 3.4%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $18.74. 66,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 669,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on CABA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.64.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $792.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.42.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $146,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

