Cadence Bank to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Cadence Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cadence Bank has a payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cadence Bank to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

CADE opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $448.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.81 million. Analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CADE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.18.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Bank

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 17.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth $249,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

