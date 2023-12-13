Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Stephens

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of CALM opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of -0.03. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.52 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,105,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3,503.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 508,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 494,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 532,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,952,000 after buying an additional 437,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 982,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,214,000 after buying an additional 384,378 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

