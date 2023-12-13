Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the November 15th total of 264,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Calbee Price Performance

Shares of CBCFF stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81. Calbee has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $22.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Calbee in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Calbee Company Profile

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

Featured Stories

