California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,213,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50,405 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Medtronic worth $195,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9,401.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

MDT stock opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

