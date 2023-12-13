California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 171,994 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,030,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 171,994 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $270,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 852,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $76,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 97,746 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.3% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 88,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 176.6% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.3% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average of $87.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

