California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 23,499 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,033,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 23,499 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of American Express worth $180,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP opened at $171.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.42.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

