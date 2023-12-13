Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Shares Sold by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 134,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 251.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 183,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 131,270 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the second quarter valued at $543,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 237,790 shares during the period.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

TAIL stock remained flat at $12.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 47,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Cuts Dividend

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

