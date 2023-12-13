CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Down 50.5% in November

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the November 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVVUF opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. CanAlaska Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.48.

Get CanAlaska Uranium alerts:

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.