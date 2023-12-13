Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the November 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cansortium Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of CNTMF opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. Cansortium has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

About Cansortium

Further Reading

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

