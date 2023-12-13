Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the November 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cansortium Trading Down 10.0 %
Shares of CNTMF opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. Cansortium has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.18.
About Cansortium
