Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,446.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 209,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after acquiring an additional 204,516 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $22,150,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 217,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $107.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,880. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day moving average of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $108.41.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 327.87%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

