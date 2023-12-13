Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock Position Lifted by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 365.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.48.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 54.74%.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $263,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,293,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $139,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

