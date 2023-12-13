CashBackPro 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.26 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $4.10 or 0.00009918 BTC on major exchanges. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $418.12 million and $1.26 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016786 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,339.33 or 1.00018828 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011288 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 4.08618196 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $624,331.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

