CCC Intelligent Solutions’ (CCCS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCCS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCCS

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

NYSE CCCS opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $221.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.12 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.