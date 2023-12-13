CCM Investment Advisers LLC Buys 590 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 75,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 72,886 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,108,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,791,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $294.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

