CCM Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,646 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,422.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 70,201 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 65,591 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 46.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 250.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $136.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.85 and its 200 day moving average is $117.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

