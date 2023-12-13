CCM Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.8% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.53.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $237.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.44 billion, a PE ratio of 76.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

