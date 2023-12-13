CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $10.71 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $163.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.75 and a 200-day moving average of $158.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.