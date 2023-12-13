CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $11.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

SO opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.16. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SO

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.