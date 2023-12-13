CCM Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 32 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in NVR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in NVR by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter valued at $357,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,906,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $6,538.24 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,519.05 and a one year high of $6,570.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5,998.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6,084.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.05.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $118.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.