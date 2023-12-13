CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 11,691 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,691 shares during the period. Jabil makes up approximately 2.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.15% of Jabil worth $21,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,352,283.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total transaction of $590,895.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,352,283.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $212,288.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Barclays lowered their target price on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus increased their target price on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $120.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.74 and a twelve month high of $141.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.97 and a 200-day moving average of $114.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.