CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,363 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,505. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $120.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.80. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.21.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

