Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Sells C$805,868.02 in Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Yann Louis Etienvre sold 29,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.14, for a total transaction of C$805,868.02.

Celestica Trading Up 1.8 %

CLS traded up C$0.66 on Wednesday, reaching C$38.03. 331,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,582. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$35.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.78. The company has a market cap of C$4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.52, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.63 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 3.7464213 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

