Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in November

Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Century Next Financial Price Performance
Century Next Financial stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18. Century Next Financial has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $30.00.
About Century Next Financial
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Century Next Financial
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for Century Next Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Next Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.