CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CGG Price Performance

OTCMKTS CGGYY opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CGG has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $0.99.

Get CGG alerts:

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter. CGG had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 7.05%.

CGG Company Profile

CGG provides data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.