Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Check-Cap Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CHEK opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.39. Sell-side analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap

About Check-Cap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Check-Cap in the first quarter worth $57,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

