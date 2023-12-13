Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of CHEK opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $5.90.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.39. Sell-side analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
