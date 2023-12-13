Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,033,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Chevron worth $162,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1,444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 144,323 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 26,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $142.52 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.75. The company has a market capitalization of $269.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

