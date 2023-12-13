Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 3,314,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,387,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CHWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHWY
Chewy Trading Down 2.3 %
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Insider Transactions at Chewy
In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Chewy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chewy
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.