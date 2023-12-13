Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 3,314,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,387,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Get Chewy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHWY

Chewy Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.