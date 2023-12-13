Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSEN opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Company Profile

chicken soup for the soul entertainment’s mission is to bring out the best of the human spirit by curating and sharing entertaining video stories of hope, comfort and positivity. as a next-generation media company, our goal is to expand our content offerings and distribution capabilities to new and emerging platforms so that we can bring the inspiring and uplifting chicken soup for the soul message to as many people as possible.

