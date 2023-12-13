Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CSSEN opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $25.95.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.