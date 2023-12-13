China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Update

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the November 15th total of 564,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Conch Venture Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CCVTF opened at 0.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is 1.10. China Conch Venture has a twelve month low of 0.77 and a twelve month high of 0.77.

About China Conch Venture

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments.

