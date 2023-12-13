China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the November 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Construction Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICHY opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

