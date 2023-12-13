China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the November 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Construction Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CICHY
China Construction Bank Trading Up 1.4 %
About China Construction Bank
China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Construction Bank
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- Trading Halts Explained
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.