Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the November 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.00.

CHYHY stock opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $20.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.15. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.22%.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

