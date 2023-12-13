Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading 3.7% Higher

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.26. 535,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,844,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.61 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Cinemark by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,987,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,790,000 after buying an additional 2,984,249 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in Cinemark by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 11,534,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,588,000 after buying an additional 2,743,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $8,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,334,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,058,000 after buying an additional 943,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 85.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,624,000 after purchasing an additional 789,200 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

