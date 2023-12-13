Citigroup Begins Coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.08.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $121.65 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average of $106.07.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,455.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,817 shares of company stock worth $4,769,093. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $77,615,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 753,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,142,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

