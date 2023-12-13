Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Citizens Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Citizens Financial Services has a payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZFS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.52. 3,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,150. Citizens Financial Services has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $289.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Z. Richards, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Citizens Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $76,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,428.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Citizens Financial Services news, EVP David Z. Richards, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Citizens Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $76,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,428.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Joseph Marino sold 535 shares of Citizens Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $26,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,298 shares of company stock valued at $258,071. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 1,723.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 33.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 6,376.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 35.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

