CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,591,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 6,973,408 shares.The stock last traded at $11.07 and had previously closed at $11.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.57.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

