Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.240–0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $307.9 million-$314.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.7 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.24) EPS.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.55. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $6.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cognyte Software

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,231,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,047,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after buying an additional 218,294 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,285,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 685,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,372 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 276,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 144.0% in the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,200 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.