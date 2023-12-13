Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.24) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company issued revenue guidance of $311 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.94 million.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $378.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Cognyte Software’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CGNT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,231,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,047,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 218,294 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,285,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 685,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,372 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 276,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.