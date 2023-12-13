Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $58.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

CMCSA opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

