Comerica Bank Buys Shares of 584,591 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 584,591 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,010,000. EOG Resources makes up about 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of EOG Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in EOG Resources by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.05.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

EOG opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.65. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

