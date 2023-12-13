Comerica Bank Invests $409.90 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 190,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,900,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $630,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $253.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $254.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.07.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

